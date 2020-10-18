Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in American Water Works by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Water Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.72 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

