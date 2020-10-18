Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 741.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $240.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

