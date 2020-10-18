Coastline Trust Co Takes $255,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

OTCMKTS VIACA opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. ViacomCBS Inc has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

