Coastline Trust Co Sells 705 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

