Coastline Trust Co Sells 670 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 17.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $3,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

FICO stock opened at $437.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.98. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $452.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,294 shares of company stock worth $37,014,193. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

