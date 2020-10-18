Coastline Trust Co Sells 5,585 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $223,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 78.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 74.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:VLO opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

