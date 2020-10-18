Coastline Trust Co Sells 315 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,443,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

