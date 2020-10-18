Coastline Trust Co Sells 22,940 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,940 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $81,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 961.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 988,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 895,579 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $254,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of FRA opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.