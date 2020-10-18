Coastline Trust Co Sells 20 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $8,083,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,029.77 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,044.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $980.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $846.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

