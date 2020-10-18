Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,240 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in The Timken were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

