Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,191 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

