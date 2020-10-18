Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

