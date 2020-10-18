Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,469,000.

PGX opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

