Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $153.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

