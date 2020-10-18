Coastline Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 216,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after buying an additional 121,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $48.71 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

