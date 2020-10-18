Coastline Trust Co Purchases 910 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 417,250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

