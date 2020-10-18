Coastline Trust Co Purchases 1,335 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

