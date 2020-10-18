Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 51,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

