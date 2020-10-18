Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $227.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average of $183.29. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $229.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

