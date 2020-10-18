Coastline Trust Co Invests $227,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 49,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.