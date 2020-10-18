Coastline Trust Co Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $141.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.20. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $142.69.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

