Coastline Trust Co Has $228,000 Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 538,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

