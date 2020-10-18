Coastline Trust Co Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.0% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period.

VIOO stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

