Coastline Trust Co Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,297,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,547,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,110,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,058,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

