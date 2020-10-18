Coastline Trust Co Has $1.65 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after buying an additional 1,137,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,500,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $364.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.76 and a 200-day moving average of $323.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

