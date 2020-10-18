Coastline Trust Co Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $142.27.

