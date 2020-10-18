Coastline Trust Co Has $1.58 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after buying an additional 69,706 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after buying an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,879,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,987,000 after buying an additional 142,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $86.19 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

