Coastline Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALV stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

