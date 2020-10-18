Coastline Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

