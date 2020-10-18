Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 24.6% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 235.2% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $146.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

