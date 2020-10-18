Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 566,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 470,932 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $50.28 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.75, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

