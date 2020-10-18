Coastline Trust Co Buys 720 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of TGT opened at $164.92 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.