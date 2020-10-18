Coastline Trust Co Buys 355 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth $50,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,408,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE EV opened at $61.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.