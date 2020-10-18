Coastline Trust Co Buys 13,310 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,803,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after acquiring an additional 648,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,501,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

