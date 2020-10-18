Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 523.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock worth $494,123,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

