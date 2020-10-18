Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 64,300 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 270,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

