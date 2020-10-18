Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,800 DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.79. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

