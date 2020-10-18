Coastline Trust Co Acquires 14,580 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 24.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

