Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of C opened at $43.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

