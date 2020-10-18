CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $22.53. CIT Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 214,225 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CIT Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

