CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CIR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE CIR opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.71. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth about $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

