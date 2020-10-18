CIBC Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$26.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.61.

TSE:INE opened at C$26.47 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.97 and a 12-month high of C$26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -114.83%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

