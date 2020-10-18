Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

