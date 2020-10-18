Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

