Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securiti lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.