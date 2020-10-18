Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CHMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

