Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.46.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $633.92 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $620.04 and a 200-day moving average of $552.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

