Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 250,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

