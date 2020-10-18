Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.