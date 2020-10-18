Charles Woodburn Purchases 31 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.09 ($197.40).

On Friday, August 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($195.35).

On Monday, August 3rd, Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,618.76).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($8.30).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

